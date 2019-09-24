New subject

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Considering the expected influx of students in the discipline of 'DG Parks', it is requested that the Higher Education Commission and universities across the country should include this discipline in their curricula. Additionally, our ex-DG Parks may be considered for appointment as adviser thus enabling our institutions to reap maximum benefit out of his immense experience.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
