Mon Sep 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

JUI-F leader says Azadi March at all cost

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

KHAR: Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Sunday said that hundreds of thousands of party workers would attend the “Azadi March” of the party.

Speaking at a workers convention here, he said the activists of his party would attend the Azadi march at all cost. The JUI-F leader came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to deliver. He said the PTI leader Imran Khan fooled the masses with the hollow slogans and did nothing for their welfare.

