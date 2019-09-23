JUI-F leader says Azadi March at all cost

KHAR: Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Sunday said that hundreds of thousands of party workers would attend the “Azadi March” of the party.

Speaking at a workers convention here, he said the activists of his party would attend the Azadi march at all cost. The JUI-F leader came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to deliver. He said the PTI leader Imran Khan fooled the masses with the hollow slogans and did nothing for their welfare.