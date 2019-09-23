Colourful multi-party gathering marks China’s 70th Anniversary

Islamabad :Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) celebrated its 10th anniversary along with 70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China with a colourful ceremony at a local hotel, says a press release. This was the first of several events planned in the coming week in the Capital marking China’s National Day.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was the chief guest. The event hosted various segments of society: major political parties parliamentarians, ministers, senior bureaucrats and business leaders, media, civil society, art groups, students and scholars.

Executive Director of Pakistan-China Institute Mustafa Hyder Sayed, in his opening remarks, highlighted key aspects of Pakistan-China Institute’s decade old journey as Pakistan’s principal non-governmental platform to promote people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China. He termed China’s poverty alleviation model as success story for Pakistan and others to emulate.

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Leader of Opposition in Senate said that October 1st has great significance for people of China, and it is equally important for Pakistan-China Institute which is completing 10 years of bringing the two nations even closer.

Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in Senate, on this occasion said Pakistan-China Institute has always done such a rigorous work and Chairman Mushahid Hussain has been a great bridge between political leadership of two states and promoting diplomatic ties. Speaking on the occasion Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir termed Deng Xiaoping’s economic reforms a game changer for China and an example for Pakistan to follow.

Senior journalist Saleem Safi said that Pakistani politicians need to learn from China’s policy of patience and persistence in focusing on economic development. “CPEC is a blessing for Pakistan and we need to adopt Chinese model of development in Balochistan and other under developed areas,” he added. Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri said that China-Pakistan bond is unmatched in inter-state relations.

Chief guest on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, said that “China is celebrating its 70th Anniversary of its Foundation but we are also observing seventh decade of Pakistan-China friendship. China is indebted to Pakistan support as China learnt from the Pakistani economic model in the 1960s”.

Ambassador Yao Jing while commending the efforts of Chairman PCI, Senator Mushahid Hussain, called him the ‘most famous face in China and a strong advocate of Sino-Pak Relations’.

Chairman (PCI) Senator Mushahid Hussain said that Ambassador Yao Jing was a major reason for success of CPEC, given his dedication and hard work.

Lauding China’s peaceful rise, he said “For last 40 years, China has not fought a war and none of its soldiers are on foreign soil. Chinese resilience and continuity of policy are a model for the world and the world needs to learn from China”.

The function concluded with a Cake Cutting ceremony marking 70 Year Anniversary of People’s Republic of China and 10 Year Anniversary of Pakistan-China Institute followed by a Cultural Performance by students of Confucius Institute, Islamabad.