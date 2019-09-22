3 killed as car overturns in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a van overturned in Kacha Paka area on Saturday, police said.
They said a wedding procession was on its way to Kohat from Hangu district when the driver of one of the car lost control over the steering and the vehicle overturned.
As a result, three persons identified as Umar, Zakir and Inamuddin were killed on the spot while Hazratullah and Mussa sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Divisional Hospital in Kohat.
