Those thinking Trump will resolve Kashmir issue living in a fool’s paradise, says Siraj

SARGODHA: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has reiterated that those who think US President Donald Trump will assist to resolve the Kashmir dispute are actually living in a fool’s paradise.

Addressing “Save Kashmir March” in Sargodha Friday, he questioned what logic remained to look toward Trump when Washington already declared Kashmir as the internal matter of India. “We were waiting for the US warship in 1971 but no one came to help us then he said and questioned could we also afford the mediation of the same friend on Kashmir now,” he added. A large number of people including women and children holding Pakistani and AJK flags and banners inscribed with pro-Kashmiri slogans participated in the rally. They vowed to go to any extent in supporting their brethren in case the government did nothing for the cause. JI Northern Punjab chapter Ameer Dr Tariq Saleem and JI Youth chief Zubair Gondal also addressed the gathering. Senator Siraj said no one would come to help unless until Islamabad itself made brave decisions on Kashmir. He said the world acted as silent spectator and the UN proved itself toothless body when it came to the issues pertaining to the Muslims. Was not it an irony that millions of people were starving to death and under worst communication blockade for 50 days but no one was asking India to stop its terror in occupied region, he asked.

The JI chief said IHK was turned into a biggest prison in the world and people were living under the shadows of guns with no access to food and medicines. The people of Pakistan were looking towards the rulers and seeking a clear-cut strategy for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation. Siraj suggested the government not to further test the patience of masses and come with some practical steps instead of hollow slogans.

He said prices of basic commodities were not in reach of the common man while law and order situation was also worsening day by day. He said the incidents of child-rape, killing and police torture on citizens proved that the government was incapable to run the country.