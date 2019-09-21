Joint efforts stressed to combat dengue

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that no issue could be overcome unless whole society is not involved in its solution and added that dengue is such a societal issue which is required to be dealt with jointly for its complete eradication.

Addressing an anti-dengue seminar at Government Postgraduate College for Women Samanabad here Friday, the minister said that instead of fearing dengue, we need to combat it to help promote a healthy society around us. There is a need to fully sensitise the people about dengue disease and both government and society could jointly overcome this disease, he said. We need to promote a neat and clean environment around us and it should be ensured that stagnant water should not accumulate anywhere. He said that cleanliness has been termed half of faith in Islam and we should give full attention to cleanliness. Joint efforts of all segments of society are required to develop a healthy society, he said.