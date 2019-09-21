Dr Hassan Sohaib remembered

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) held a ceremony in memory of Founder UMT & ILM late Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed) at its Johar Town Campus, Lahore.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, acclaimed nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Khursheed Kasuri, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Fareed Piracha, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Muhammad Ali Durrani, Ameerul Azeem, journalist Sohail Warraich, Amjad Islam Amjad, UMT Chairman Dr Ahmad Omer Murad, Vice-Chairman Farooq Murad, varsity Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, staff, faculty, students and people from all walks of life attended the event.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said people like Dr Hassan were very rare because the objective of his life was to serve others through education. He spent his whole life to contribute towards the nation building and gave his life on this path of social service. He also said our society needs more people like Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad and he would always be remembered as a visionary.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan said Hassan Sohaib Murad was a great educationist and he always struggled to promote higher education and research and UMT was true model of his vision and efforts in this regard. He said “I inaugurated UMT along with Dr Hassan Murad and today I am very happy to see that the small plant has become a full grown tree sharing the shadow and fruits of education.” He told that the services of Dr Hassan in the field of education were unforgettable and he was a true asset to country.

President ILM/UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad gave note of thanks to all worthy guests and participants for their time and love for Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad. He shared Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad was not only a great father but a wonderful teacher, scholar, preacher, educationist and Imam Masjid as well. He said Dr Hassan spent his whole life for the prosperity of the nation and promotion of higher education. Dr Hassan was an entrepreneur and this is the result of his vision that today UMT was producing good entrepreneurs and future leaders of Pakistan which would give their best in the development of this country. It’s his vision which is pushing this university beyond limits and we are trying to cope with the global challenges here at UMT.

Director General UMT, Abid HK Shirwani shed light on the life of Founder ILM Trust & UMT Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed) and told that how pious person he was. He said he spent half of his life with Dr Hasan but never had any conflict with him. He shared a few stories of his journey with Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad.

Former foreign minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri said the role of Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad was very important when we look at it through Pakistan’s educational perspective. He said in the education sector we were far behind in the region and that was one of the biggest dilemmas of country. Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad fought for the cause of nation building through education, he added.

Chairman UMT, Dr Ahmad Omer Murad shared his views and told that Dr Hassan was a man with qualities of an angel. He spent his whole life in simplicity and service of fellow Muslims and Pakistanis. We will continue his sacred mission of nation building through education, he added.