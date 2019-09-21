Khalil qualifies for WCF to be held in China

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top pistol shooter Khalil Akhtar has achieved another milestone by qualifying for the ISSF World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol to be held in Putian, China, from November 17-23.

The ISSF World Cup Final is held every two years, one in Rifle/Pistol events and one in shotgun events. The 2017 edition was held in New Delhi, India. Khalil finished sixth in Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Rio de Janeiro this month, which was the last event of the World Cup Series in Rifle and Pistol events.

“Yes, Khalil will be playing this prestigious event. The last date to confirm his entry is 27 of this month,” said Javaid Lodhi, Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan.

He told ‘The News’ that they have received invitation in this regard and Khalil will be competing with top shooters of the world in this event. It is worth adding here 35 nations have qualified in eight individual events in this event. Khalil with the ranking of 11th has been placed at number 15th out of 18 shooters in the entry list of Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Keith Sanderson from United States is the title defender. Athletes from the US, France, Germany, India, China, Korea, Russia, and Cuba are competing in this RFP event. Javaid said that every two years the ISSF World Cup Final is organized as a conclusion to the ISSF World Cup Series.

At the end of the World Cup Series the eight shooters holding the highest qualification score in each event qualify for the ISSF World Cup Final. A maximum of two athletes per nation can compete in each event. Alongside these eight athletes, wild cards are granted to the title defenders and to the three medallists of the Olympic Games and of the World Championship, when these competitions are held. It is pertinent to mention here that Khalil has already won a quota place for Tokyo 2020.