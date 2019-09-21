CM thanks Chinese govt for supporting Kashmir cause

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday met the outgoing Chinese consul general in Karachi, Wang Yu, at the CM House and thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and raising concern against the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

The CM said China had always supported Pakistan and proved to be its most trusted and reliable friend. “We, the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh, are thankful to the Chinese government for their unflinching support at the time of need,” he said.

Shah expressed the hope that the support of the Chinese government on the Kashmir issue would bear fruit and the dream of the Kashmiri people would come true shortly. The Chinese diplomat said China considered Pakistan as a brother country and it would continue supporting Pakistan.

The CM urged the consul general to keep supporting his government for the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). The project had been approved at a CPEC-related meeting but later the project was put on the back burner, Shah said. “Now, I want you to talk to your government to support the Sindh government to construct the KCR.”

Yu said he would make all possible efforts to ensure the revival of the KCR. The CM also lauded the efforts of the outgoing consul general for the implementation of the CPEC projects in Sindh.