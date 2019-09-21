close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Shell Pakistan, Hyundai sign deal

Business

LAHORE: Shell Pakistan Limited and Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited have signed an agreement under which Shell will provide exclusive aftermarket services to Hyundai customers, a statement said on Friday.

Hyundai Nishat has endorsed Shell V-Power as the preferred choice of fuel and recommends Shell Helix products for their vehicles, it added. Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (Hyundai Nishat), a Nishat Group company, is a joint venture among three leading corporations; Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd.

