KMBL exceeds annual plantation pledge

Islamabad : The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has planted 11,000 saplings across Pakistan as part of its tree plantation drive for 2019. KMBL had pledged to plant 10,000 trees in the country by the end of 2019 to elevate the environmental conditions. However, before even getting close to the year-end, KMBL has surpassed its target.

Initially, 6,000 saplings were planted in Changa Manga with the help of many staff volunteers from nearby KMBL area branches. As part of the drive, KMBL is responsible for maintaining the growth of trees for over 5 years from start.

Since the past two years, on the occasion of the bank’s anniversary, a nation-wide tree plantation drive is initiated. This year 5,000 employees participated in this campaign. Each employee was given a plant a tree close to his or her vicinity and to take the responsibility of maintaining it till it grows to produce fruits for the public. These fruit growing trees included those of Guavas, Amlok and Jamun. All employees fulfilled the duties given to them to help enrich the environment.

President KMBL, Ghalib Nishtar, said the bank was proud to be an active participant of such CSR activities to address global issues like pollution and environment that direly need sustainable reforms.

"Our commitment towards a greener and healthier Pakistan is quite evident by our efforts going beyond what we promise and how much we deliver.”

The KMBL takes its responsibility towards the natural environment seriously. As such, it has been continuously engaged in CSR efforts to uplift the green spaces. Trees act as natural air-purifiers and help to keep the environment clean, so KMBL has taken on the task to help create new forests to purify the environment, maximize the carbon capture, and control the soil erosion.

Earlier this year, Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited also planted trees at Trail 5 with the collaboration of Islamabad Wild Life Management Board (IWMB) and sponsored removal of species that were hindering the growth of trees in Margalla Hills National Park.