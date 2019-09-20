close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 20, 2019

NDRMF inks four agreements with Punjab govt

National

Islamabad: National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) signed four Grant Implementation Agreements with the Government of Punjab, for extending grant financing up to Rs881.626 million for their four projects related to flood protection titled (i) Rehabilitation of Old Deg Nullah from Deg Diversion Channel to Q.B Link Canal, (ii)Rehabilitation/Restoration of Jalala Flood Protection Bund, (iii) Rehabilitation/ Restoration of Hajipur Gujran Flood Protection Bund,and (iv) Protection of Village abadies Shahpur Chanjora, Fatehpur Gujran and Sukho Chak against the Erosive Action of Bein Nullah in District Narowal. The agreements’ signing ceremony was held at NDRMF Office at Islamabad on Thursday.

