Mufti Taqi Usmani, minister set their eyes on PM to revive KP Pardah notification

ISLAMABAD: Globally renowned top religious scholar of Pakistan Mufti Taqi Usmani expects from the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of KP government’s decision to withdraw its recent order of implementing Islamic dress code for school girls in the province.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the revered scholar said that the KP government’s initial order for implementation of Islamic dress code was strictly in line with the teachings of Islam. He, however, said that it was unfortunate that the KP government later withdrew its order.

He said the government withdrew order despite the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that he would run Pakistan in line with the role model of Riyasat-e-Madina. He wondered whether Prime Minister Imran Khan would take notice of the withdrawal of dress code notification by the KP government.

Meanwhile State Minister for Parliamentary Affair Ali Muhammad Khan, who is known for his Islamic views, also took a bold stance by showing his displeasure to the withdrawal of the notification by the KP government.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ali Muhammad appreciated the KP government Adviser Zia Bangash for issuing the initial of Islamic dress code. He termed it a positive step taken in line with the teachings of Islam and as per the constitution and principles set by the Islamic State of Madina.

He, however, lamented that the notification was withdrawn in haste to which he showed his disagreement. He demanded that the original order should be revived and informed that he would personally talk to both the Prime Minister and KP Chief Minister on the matter.