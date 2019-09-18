close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Keeping promises

Newspost

 
September 18, 2019

This refers to the article ‘The Ehsaas strategy’ (September 17) by Dr Sania Nishtar. The writer explained properly how the Ehsaas programme can bring better change in the country.

It is very important that the government keeps in mind the current challenges faces by the people due to inflation etc. Now is the right time for the PTI government to fulfil the promises it had made prior to the elections.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

