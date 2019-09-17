Pakistan to host WBC event in Nov

ISLAMABAD: Professional boxing in Pakistan is set to get a boost as for the first time the country is going to host the World Boxing Council (WBC) event — The Arabian Sea Title Fight — in Islamabad in November.

The WBC is launching the top event in Pakistan in association with Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL).

The Arabian Sea region includes 16 countries: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives and India.

“It’ll be a very big event as top pro-boxers from this region will be seen in action for the first time in Pakistan in various fighting categories,” Syed Nouman Shah, the PPBL president, told APP on Monday.

He said that the award of event to Pakistan was as recognition of PPBL’s efforts to promote professional boxing in the country.

Giving example of star boxer Muhammad Waseem, who recently got a stunning first-round knockout victory over Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor in flyweight bout in Dubai, he said that Pakistan was a naturally talent filled country. “I believe we can produce several boxing superstars like him (Waseem) in all fighting categories. “This event will also provide a perfect platform to our pugilists to come to the limelight and showcase their talent to the world,” he said.