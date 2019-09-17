Brazilian food festival to start tomorrow

Islamabad: In collaboration with the Embassy of Brazil, Marriott Hotel will host a three-day Brazilian Soul Food and Music Festival in celebration of the vibrant Brazilian culture. The festival will kick off on September 18 and will attract food and music enthusiasts from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Brazilian guest chef, Kiki Ferrari, accompanied by the cluster executive chef of the hotel, Chef Thomas Figovc, will prepare a variety of dishes from Brazilian cuisine. Guests will also be able to enjoy sizzling Brazilian barbeque as well as a combination of traditional Brazilian spices in flavorful dishes. From roasted meats to toasted Cassava flour; pickled chilies to smoky stews - the tastes of Brazilian cuisine are as wide and varied as the country itself.

The festival will also have food kiosks featuring Brazilian specialties. Adding to the ambience, the famous Brazilian DJ, Tamara Maravilha will keep guests entertained with her exciting mix of musical performances.