Girl student found dead in hostel

SUKKUR: The body of a final year student was recovered from her hostel room of Chandka Medical College, Larkana, on Monday.

Reports said that the body of Nimarta, d/o Jai Pal, was recovered from her room in the Chandka Medical College, Larkana. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Larkana Police said that Nimarta, student of Bibi Asifa Dental College, Larkana, resident of the Ghotki, was living alone in her room.

The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, Professor Dr Aneela Attaur Rahman, told reporters that Nimarta was preparing for an examination. She said that SSP Larkana was investigating the mysterious incident and police had sealed the room. She said that mobile phone of the student was handed over to police. She said that there were marks on her neck and the incident could be suicide.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered secretary universities and the board to furnish details of the incident and provide all kind of help to the parents of the girl.