Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

PTCL, Irdeto sign MoU

Business

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Irdeto to develop Wi-Fi management and parental control functionality, powered by the newly launched Trusted Home solution, from Irdeto and Minim, a statement said on Monday.

The partnership ensures that PTCL’s broadband customers can protect their children against unwanted content, manage screen time, and control their access and internet consumption on the connected devices.

Yasir Manzoor, general manager, content and multimedia, PTCL, said: “With this strategic partnership, our customers will have great value and peace of mind due to effective parental controls and security on the home internet.” “PTCL is at the forefront of technological innovation and, as a socially responsible corporate entity, understands the significance of this Wi-Fi home network. Trusted Home is aligned with PTCL’s customer centric approach and will ensure that we can provide this innovative solution to our customers,” he added.

