DUET may develop floating tourist sites on Manchhar Lake

A delegation of the Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) comprising city planners, architects and environmental and chemical engineers visited villages situated near the Manchhar Lake in District Dadu to explore the possibility of developing model villages and floating tourist sites on the water body.

The delegation was led by DUET Vice-Chancellor Dr Faizullah Abbasi, who was also accompanied by officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and the Rural Development Department.

The government officials and DUET team members met the locals to understand their living conditions and collected information considering the possibility of developing a model village. They also explored the possibility of basic remote monitoring of these plants for real-time performance and sustainable operations of these plants.

They also examined the reverse osmosis plants from which the residents of the nearby villages obtain potable water. They also observed the possibilities of community participation and capacity building for sustaining the model villages. The architects explored the potential of developing floating tourist sites supported on pontoons (boats) in the lake.

It will comprise floating restaurants, sunset and sunrise viewing decks, bird watching towers, public toilets, vegetation and landscaped areas around the site, eatery kiosks and souvenir shops to empower the local community and generate livelihood.

The Dawood University intends to develop a strategic plan covering all the aforementioned development and rehabilitation programmes in collaboration with the Public Health Engineering Department and the Rural Development Department.