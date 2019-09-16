close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Man killed

National

 
September 16, 2019

KARAK: A young man was killed when a stray bullet hit him at a wedding ceremony here on Sunday. Locals said that Muhammad Osama was going in a wedding procession in Isak Chountra area when the pistol of one of his close relatives went off accidentally. He died on the spot. The family sources claimed that the victim was serving in Pakistan Air Force and was on leave to attend the marriage ceremony of his cousin.

