Search Committee to recommend officers of Sindh Edu Dept

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to post management cadre officers of Sindh Education Department through the recommendations of the search committee.

A high-level search committee has been proposed by the Sindh cabinet in this regard to select the officers of management cadre of Sindh Education Department and after the formal approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, it will start its work.

Sindh Education Department authorities termed the move a big step for the improvement of education in Sindh. According to the official correspondence of Sindh government, the idea of postings of management officers of Sindh Education Department was discussed and approved in the provincial cabinet meeting last month when Sindh Education Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez briefed the cabinet and presented the idea.

In future, the field posts of department director, district education officer (DEO) and taluka education officer (TEO) may be filled in by the way of transfer and posting of the officers of school education and literacy department serving in corresponding grades through a special search committee recommended for the purpose.

A three-member search committee was suggested to be comprised of chief secretary as head of committee while Nisar Siddiqi, Vice-Chancellor of IBA Sukkur, and Siddiq Memon, Member of Sindh Public Service Commission, will be its members.

Qazi Shahid Parvez in his note for the chief minister requested for immediate approval of the committee so as procedure of the said postings could be adopted. He told The News that this step would help in betterment of education system in Sindh.

“Now Education Department do not have any part in selection or posting of its main management cadre and all will be selected by a neutral and impartial committee,” he said. Shahid Parvez said he has taken many steps to enhance the capabilities of teachers and students and very soon the Sindh Education Department would be model department of province.