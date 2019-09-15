Women’s junior handball trials tomorrow

KARACHI: The trials to select national handball youth and junior women teams will be held on Monday (tomorrow) at 11 am at the Crescent Sports Complex Faisalabad.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) said that immediately after the trials the camp would begin to prepare for the IHF South and Central Asia, Youth and Junior Trophy being held at Faisalabad from November 7-11.

Players born on or after January 1,2002, are eligible to feature in the youth category whereas players born on or after January 1, 2000, are eligible to participate in junior category.The PHF has advised all players to bring with them original passport, CNIC and form-B while coming for the trials.