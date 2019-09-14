Home-cooked food for Sana: Jail superintendent directed to act according to law

LAHORE: A court Friday directed the jail superintendent to act according to the law in a petition filed by former law minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah for provision of home-cooked food facility.

While announcing a verdict on an application of Rana Sanaullah, an additional session judge directed the jail authorities to act according to the law in the light of a report, submitted by a medical board, which examined the former minister and a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N. He is on judicial remand currently in a narcotics smuggling case.