Pak men’s hockey team’s fate also hangs in the balance

No Pakistani to officiate Olympic hockey event

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan name has been missing from the extended list of almost 45 officials, finalised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to officiate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s and women’s hockey events.

While Pakistan men hockey team’s fate for the Olympics depends on the outcome of October 26/27 matches against Holland, there will be no Pakistan hockey official to be seen officiating the game in any capacity during the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Besides dominating the game during the bygone days Pakistan used to dictate terms on the administrative front of the FIH with majority of field umpires, jury officials, judged and other related staff coming from the country that has given so much to field hockey.

The FIH has totally ignored Pakistan officials for the Olympics this time. The list has seen officials coming from countries where hardly any hockey is played. Officials from Singapore, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe and Czech Republic are part of the list that has been finalised to cover the 2020 Olympics.

Pakistan officials name is missing despite the fact that country is being represented on the FIH Executive Board by none other than recently resigned secretary PHF secretary Shahbaz Senior. All such appointments have to get FIH Board approval. Surprisingly no effort were made to ensure Pakistan presence in the mega hickey event.

When The News put the question to sitting Secretary Asif Bajwa, he admitted that it was a lengthy process. “Yes, it is a matter of great concern and that is why immediately after taking over the position of secretary PHF, I stressed on the requirements of grooming umpires and other support staff for international events. This is one of my priorities. You need good representations on all fronts at international level to get best deal for your country’s hockey,” he said.

Bajwa reaffirmed that there was a lot to do on this front. “Under the instruction of Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar we would soon be finalising a plan where top aspirants are to be sent for international hockey courses abroad. There continuous international experience and exposure would help us raise crop of umpires and other related support staff.”

One has to admit that during the last three to four years nothing has been done on this front and the result has thus not been favorable to the Pakistan cause.

The missing of the Pro League also came heavy on Pakistan hockey interests.

FIH confirmed that all appointed officials come from the FIH Pro League panels.

While performance was the primary selection criteria, the Officials Committee also looked, as a secondary consideration, at the geographic spread of the Officials to ensure that all continents are represented. As a further demonstration of FIH’s “Equally Amazing” policy, the Technical Officials will work across both genders’ matches. Furthermore, while on field Umpires will be the same gender as the match, Video Umpires may be the other gender as has been successfully implemented during the FIH Pro League this year.