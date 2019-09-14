60 mortar shells recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police and khassadars during an action in the Jamrud sub-division of Khyber district recovered 60 mortar shells. An official said the cops while acting over a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jamrud and recovered 60 mortar shells. The projectiles had been concealed underground. Police said the mortar shells had been hidden to be used in a possible terrorist attack.
PESHAWAR: Police and khassadars during an action in the Jamrud sub-division of Khyber district recovered 60 mortar shells. An official said the cops while acting over a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jamrud and recovered 60 mortar shells. The projectiles had been concealed underground. Police said the mortar shells had been hidden to be used in a possible terrorist attack.