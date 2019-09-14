close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 14, 2019

60 mortar shells recovered

National

PESHAWAR: Police and khassadars during an action in the Jamrud sub-division of Khyber district recovered 60 mortar shells. An official said the cops while acting over a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jamrud and recovered 60 mortar shells. The projectiles had been concealed underground. Police said the mortar shells had been hidden to be used in a possible terrorist attack.

