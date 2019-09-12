Foreign firms’ interest shows their trust in Imran’s policies: minister

LAHORE: A delegation of investors and experts from Dubai and China associated with housing sector called on Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and gave a briefing on construction of low-cost housing units under Naya Pakistan Housing Project and their previous ventures.

Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq, Punjab DG Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Liaqat Chatha, General Secretary Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub and other relevant officers were present. The delegation includes representatives of private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, China Construction Design International and China Railway Construction Corporation.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that experiences of foreign organisations will be utilised besides introducing innovation in the construction of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project. Talking to the members of the delegation, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said their feasible suggestions and proposals regarding construction of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project would be welcomed as the basic purpose of this project is to provide quality residential facilities to people of Pakistan. He said the way international firms are expressing their interest in Naya Pakistan Housing Project is a good sign and reflective of their confidence on economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq and PHATA DG Liaqat Chatha gave briefing to the delegation regarding various administrative and legal affairs of Naya Pakistan Housing Project. It was decided in the meeting that members of delegation will submit their proposals after visiting under control land of PHATA in Lahore and Faisalabad.

minority rights: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said protection of rights of all minorities residing in Pakistan is in priority of the Punjab government and that Islam does not allow forced conversion.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Chief Minister's Interfaith Committee in the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting addressed the issue of marriage of Sikh community girl of Nankana Sahib. Provincial Minister Sahibzada Saeed al-Hassan, MPA Mahendra Pal Singh, MPA Musrat Jamshed Cheema, law secretary, Auqaf secretary and the deputy commissioner and DPO of Nankana Sahib were also present.

Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar wanted concrete steps to be taken to avoid such incidents like the one happened in Nankana Sahib. He said that legislation would be put in place for the timely prevention of such incidents which would also take into account the proposals of minority representatives. He directed the law secretary to immediately draft the proposed law.

The Auqaf minister said that the issue of inter-religion marriages was present in all countries, but every effort should be made to avoid any unpleasant situation.

MPA Mahendra Pal Singh said that in view of the current situation in Kashmir, India tried to politicise such incidents. MPA Musrat Jamshed Cheema suggested taking all those concerned into confidence to deal with such incidents.

Hindu Council of Pakistan President Munawar Chand said, “Pakistan is ours. Interfaith harmony must be followed for its unity.”

Bishop of Lahore Rev. Irfan Jamil emphasised that giving religious colour to social issues created mutual differences, therefore, it should be avoided.