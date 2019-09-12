Taj Haider’s house robbed in DHA

Sindh’s police chief has taken notice of a robbery that occurred at the residence of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former senator Taj Haider, the Gizri police said on Wednesday.

Haider’s house is located in Phase-IV of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi. Police said that the former senator returned to the city from Tharparkar on Tuesday and found his home in disarray.

There were reports that the PPP leader was deprived of cash and jewellery. The police, however, said Haider had told them that his and his wife’s blue passports were missing from their residence.

Police said they were investigating whether the robbers had only taken away the passports or if they had also looted other valuables. This is the second incident of robbery this month. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and started their investigation. IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has sought a report from the South SSP and directed him to arrest the robbers.