Pakistan investment conference ends in US

KARACHI: The 4th annual Pakistan Investment Conference concluded in US following wide-ranging discussions on boosting bilateral trade ties between two allies, alongside exploration of foreign investment avenues, a statement said on Wednesday.

Hosted by JS Global- a subsidiary of JS Bank, the conference aimed to connect Pakistani corporations with their US counterparts and build communication channels for growth and technology transfers.

During the visit, the delegation met with representatives of the US State Department, Chamber of Commerce, USAID, US-Pak Business Council and global fund managers.

The delegation was led by Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh, and included Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Ambassador for Foreign Investment, Kamran Nasir, CEO JSGL, Basir Shamsie, President & CEO JS Bank, Khalid Mansoor, CEO HUBCO, Ehsan Malik, CEO Pakistan Business Council, alongside other CEOs and CFO’s from leading Pakistani corporations.

Sharing his views Imran Ismail said, “Post President Trumps meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was invited by the US to explore trade potential between the two countries for enhancement of bilateral relations. I am positive that the Pakistan Investment Conference will play an important role in attracting foreign and portfolio investments to strengthen the economy of Pakistan”. Ali Jehangir stated, “Pakistan has improved in terms of an attractive investment destination; investors should consider Pakistan as a market of good returns and secure investments”.

Thanking all the partners and participants, Kamran Nasir said, “JSGCL is proud and humbled to be a part of initiatives such as these that seek to improve Pakistan’s image in the international community and benefit the country economically”.