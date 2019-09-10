close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 10, 2019

PM’s advice to youth: One who is afraid of failure or criticism can’t succeed

Top Story

A
APP
September 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said anyone who feared failure or criticism never achieved anything significant in life. In his Twitter account, the prime minister gave this piece of advice to the Pakistani youth and also tagged a quote from former US president Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt was a prolific writer and an avid reader of poetry. "The best advice for the youth of Pakistan: No one has ever achieved anything significant in life who fears failure or criticism," the prime minister in his tweet said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story