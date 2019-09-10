close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

Remembering Karbala

Newspost

 
September 10, 2019

The very first lesson from Karbala is the rejection of ‘might is right’. It also teaches us to not accept wrong even if it has more power. Sadly, we have forgotten the real purpose of Karbala.

On the occasion of Ashura, all eyes are filled with tears for the love of Imam Hussain(a.s). It is our moral duty to learn some lessons from this day and follow the path treaded by Imam Hussain (a.s).

Chakrani Khadim Hussain

Lahore

*****

The spirit of Ashura is to stand with the oppressed right till one’s last breath. The atrocities inflicted upon the Muslims of Indian-held Kashmir are uncountable.

Their continuous siege, curfew and complete lockdown has no precedent in the recent past. The silence of the international community is awful.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

