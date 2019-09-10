JUI-F chief reiterates pledge to march on Islamabad in October

TAKHT BHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman alleged here on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had handed over Kashmir to India, but it was now befooling the people by staging anti-India rallies.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, he vowed to march on Islamabad at any cost, adding his party would not go back on its decision to besiege the federal capital.

JUI-F leaders Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Maulana Tajul Ameen Jabbal, Maulana Qaiseruddin and others were present on the occasion. Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that committees had been formed to make arrangements for the Islamabad lockdown.

He added that party workers at the district and provincial level were being mobilized to march on Islamabad. “Where are those now hiding who had offered to provide containers to us to stage rallies in Islamabad,” he asked.

The JUI-F chief asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down or else he would not be able to find a hiding place during the Islamabad lockdown. He claimed the PTI government favoured its blue-eyed persons by writing off loans amounting to Rs300 billion.

“The government is now hiding behind lame excuses in a bid to deceive the people,” he maintained. The Maulana said the people had become disenchanted with the PTI government and they would march on Islamabad in large numbers to force the rulers to flee the country. He said his party was also seeking the support of other opposition parties to join the October march to lockdown Islamabad and force the collapse of the government.