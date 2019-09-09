Police seek cellphone service suspension for 9th, 10th of Muharram

PESHAWAR: As security has been put on high alert, the police authorities have asked the government for suspension of cellular phone signals in the provincial capital and other sensitive areas on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

An official of the Peshawar police said they had recommended to the authorities concerned the cellular phone signals jamming but the response was still awaited.

He said that police had increased security for the inner Peshawar city and Saddar for the processions and gatherings for today and tomorrow.

Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Zahoor Afridi, SP City Atiq Shah and SP Cantt Ashfaq visited routes of the processions. They inspected the security arrangements outside the imambargahs.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash also visited various areas of the city along with police officials to see the security arrangements.

Around 12,000 policemen have been deployed in the provincial capital under a comprehensive security plan for Muharram.

The entry points to the district, especially the urban areas have been strengthened and closed-circuit cameras installed at several places to monitor any suspicious activity.

Apart from the regular police, policewomen and officials in civvies were deployed in different parts of Peshawar to keep a check on suspicious movement. Blocks have been placed on many routes of processions for improved security.

An official said foolproof security measures have been taken for observing Ashura peacefully in the provincial capital.

Police even before Muharram conducted 237 search and strike operations in different parts of the city to round up suspects.

An official said police had set up 64 entry points in the city where 268 policemen have been deployed.

Besides, nakabandis were made at 565 points in the provincial capital to check suspicious people. Up to 42 gun points had been set up in the provincial capital.

The officials said apart from deploying Armoured Personnel Carriers, Rapid Response Force, Anti-Terrorism Force and other forces have also been deployed in different areas.