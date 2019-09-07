Nabi set to retire from Tests after BD series

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is set to retire from Test cricket after the ongoing one-off Test match against Bangladesh, the Afghanistan team manager confirmed.

“Yes, Nabi will retire after the ongoing Test match,” Nazim Jar Abdurrahimzai said without delving into the specifics of the all-rounder’s retirement.The driving force behind Nabi’s decision thus isn’t clear but Cricbuzz understands that stepping away from Test cricket will help Nabi prolong his white-ball career, as has been the trend among cricketers over 30 in recent times. Nabi, now 34, is playing only his third Test match when he’s taken the decision to retire.

That Afghanistan aren’t a part of the inaugural World Test Championship cycle might also have swayed Nabi, given his team next plays a Test match only in November-December against West Indies in Dehradun. Nabi’s T20 game remains in good stead. He continues to be in demand in T20 leagues around the world and has had a good season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 Indian Premier League. He will also be a key component of Afghanistan’s plans at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year.