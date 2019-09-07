Islamabad medics stand for Kashmir

Islamabad : Doctors and healthcare professionals of Islamabad arranged a ‘Medics for Kashmir’ protest to raise voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Organised by the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), the rally was attended by a large number of male and female doctors, senior physicians as well as medical students from different institutions. It rally started from Kulsoom Plaza, Blue Area, and ended at D-Chowk.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners and were chanting slogans of condemnation. They demanded immediate restoration of all civil rights in Indian Held Kashmir; availability of all basic civic amenities to the common man; immediate attention to those deprived of lifesaving medical care; and grant of permission to Pakistani doctors and others around the world who are willing to offer medical help to the victims on humanitarian grounds. “The international community, the influential states, the UN, the Security Council, the WHO, UNICEF, Red Cross, and similar organization should take urgent action against the Indian government; anything that puts immediate and meaningful pressure so that it ends the Kashmiri clampdown and human rights violations,” the demands included.

The rally was led by VC of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umer, VC of Shifa Tameer e Millat University Prof. Muhammad Iqbal Khan; VC of Riphah International University Prof. Anis Ahmad, Vice Dean of Peshawar Medical College Prof. Hafeez ur Rehman, president of PIMA Women Dr. Syyeda Farzana, and other senior physicians.

Speakers from various organisations expressed how, as healthcare workers, they are concerned over the rapidly deteriorating healthcare scenario in the valley. There are serious shortages of medicines and life-saving services, devices, and procedures; and lack of communication between patients and their caregivers and doctors, with children, women, and the elderly worst affected. The most condemnable act is the arrest of doctors who raise their voice against these inhuman acts. And this conflict, a one-sided battle, has seen horrible, painful pellet gun injuries and is likely to increase the number of post-traumatic stress disorder victims, they stated.

The representatives of the doctors’ bodies criticized powerful countries, the UN, the WHO and others who are watching in silence as a major human catastrophe unfolds. They asked the government to exert pressure on the Indian government to end the Kashmiri siege and repeal the objectionable amendment.

The speakers expressed their concern over the human misery that has been created by the occupying Indian forces. Thousands of Kashmiris have been arrested, hundreds wounded in battle with security forces, and an unknown number martyred in the last few weeks. This non-ending curfew is a cowardly act explaining in itself that the vast majority of citizens of Kashmir are against it, they stated.