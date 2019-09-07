Discrimination nation

This refers to the letter ‘State of torture’ (Sep 6) by Naveed Abbas Maitlo. Torture and mistreatment by the police is reserved for the poor and downtrodden, even though the crime may be trivial. The rich and influential, involved in heinous crimes or white collar crime, either get away scot-free or enjoy VVIP treatment if taken into custody. There appears to be no bar on providing such elite inmates the facilities of their choice. Perhaps, there are two different set of laws for law breakers.

So why should the big guns, accused of white collar crime, consider negotiating plea bargains when they are enjoying all the worldly pleasures in a five-star hotel environment with all the facilities available at their doorstep? Our courts have failed to take notice of discriminatory treatment and have been too lenient when it comes to the unjustifiable demands of the influential. It is unfair to blame CM Buzdar alone; a similar condition is prevalent in all the provinces.

Huma Arif

Karachi