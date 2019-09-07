Open trials of U13, U16 players from September 12

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be holding open trials for under-13 and under-16 players from September 12 to 20 under the U13 Catch em’ Young and U16 PCB-Pepsi Cricket Stars programmes.

The trials will be held across 82 cities of the country, under the new domestic structure, which was launched on August 31. The trials will be conducted by the PCB domestic and local coaches.

The players selected from the trials will feature in the final trials to select six association teams which will eventually play the National under-13 and under-16 tournaments. Dates of the final trials and tournament details will be announced in due course.