Warehouse gutted in Sher Shah

A warehouse was gutted by a fire in the Sher Shah locality on Friday. No loss of life was reported in the incident. The ground-plus-one-storey warehouse was located near Paracha Chowk in Sher Shah within the limits of the SITE B Section police station.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said the fire broke out early in the morning, however, the fire brigade was informed about it at 9am. A total 13 fire tenders along with one water bowser and 20 water tankers participated in the extinguishing work.

The building was being used as a warehouse where chips, diapers, packaging material, plastic items, chemicals and tissue roles were stored in a large quantity, the spokesperson said, adding that the firefighters faced massive difficulties while dousing the flames due to narrow lanes in the area.

The spokesperson said fire extinguishing equipment was installed in the building, however, it did not work. It took seven hours for the firefighters to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A police team also reached the site to inquire into the incident. The police said they were waiting for the fire brigade report about the cause of the fire and apparently there was no criminal act behind it.