US envoy returns to Doha for more Taliban talks

WASHINGTON: US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad has returned to Qatar for further talks with the Taliban as he fine-tunes a deal on withdrawing troops, the State Department said Thursday.
"Ambassador Khalilzad has returned to Doha to continue talks," a State Department spokesperson said. Khalilzad had earlier reached an agreement "in principle" with the Taliban that would lead to an end to America´s longest war, a top goal for President Donald Trump.
The internationally recognised government in Kabul, with which the Taliban have refused to negotiate, voiced concern and sought clarifications, pointing to risks.
