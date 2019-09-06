close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
AFP
September 6, 2019

US envoy returns to Doha for more Taliban talks

National

WASHINGTON: US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad has returned to Qatar for further talks with the Taliban as he fine-tunes a deal on withdrawing troops, the State Department said Thursday.

"Ambassador Khalilzad has returned to Doha to continue talks," a State Department spokesperson said. Khalilzad had earlier reached an agreement "in principle" with the Taliban that would lead to an end to America´s longest war, a top goal for President Donald Trump.

The internationally recognised government in Kabul, with which the Taliban have refused to negotiate, voiced concern and sought clarifications, pointing to risks.

