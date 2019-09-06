Zardari being treated as terrorist: Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister of Sindh for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that injustice is being carried out under a well-crafted plan which aims at targeting PPP for speaking up for the people and former President Asif Ali Zardari was being treated worse than Abhinandan or Kulbhushan Jadhav and Ihsanullah Ihsan.

“If the cases of Sindh against PPP leadership were being trial in Punjab and Islamabad then the cases of PTI leaders of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtuonkhwa including of Aleema Khan, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Qaisar, Atif Khan, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Aleem Khan and others should also be trialed in Sindh,” he said while addressing a press conference along with the Provincial Ministers of Sindh including Imtiaz Sheikh Nasir Siyaal, Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Mir Shabbir Bajarani, Mukesh Chawla, Nida Khoro, Sadia Javed, Sanjeela Laghari, Sharjeel Inaam Memon, Mohammad Qasim Soomro, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Farrukh Ali Shah and Mumtaz Jakhrani.

Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Krishna Kohli and PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki also attended the conference.

During a press conference held in National Press Club Islamabad, Sindh Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that if PPP leadership's cases can be shifted to Punjab or Islamabad, then PTI's cases can also be heard in Sindh.

He said the PPP leaders were arrested only on the basis of investigations but it was not applied against the PTI leaders against whom investigations were going on. “The PTI leaders against whom the cases were being probed should also be arrested immediately and be trial in the court according to law,” he said.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari is not being moved to a hospital despite the advice from his board of doctors and that PPP is not afraid of prisons as it has always stood up for what is right even during the worst dictatorships.

He said authorities are not allowing the PPP leaders to meet Asif Ali Zardari who is ailing. “Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was not allowed to meet her father and when she went to hospital the insulting attitude was adopted with her

Saeed Ghani said what message the government wants to convey to people of Sindh. “The judges in the Accountability Court were not appointed by the PPP but by the higher judiciary and if the government did not have trust on judges then lock the doors of the judiciary,” he said.

Coming hard on the NAB, he said the NAB has different standard for the opposition and others as those who left the PPP were given clean chit despite their cases in NAB while those who stood with the party facing cases by NAB. “The NAB is silent on Aleema Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,” he said.