Neymar’s bid to move back to Barca fails

PARIS: Neymar’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 was motivated by a desire to establish himself as the best player in the world, but a troubled time in the French capital has left the Brazilian at risk of wasting the best years of his career.

The closure of the transfer window has finally brought to an end the lengthy saga surrounding the future of the world’s most expensive player, who will stay at PSG having failed to get the move back to Barcelona he craved.

His former club could not complete a deal to rescue the 27-year-old from his apparent nightmare in Paris, with Neymar so determined to return that sports daily L’Equipe reported he offered to pay 20 million euros ($22 million) from his own pocket towards the fee.

PSG paid 222 million euros ($264 million at the time) for his services, while committing reported wages of 36 million euros a year.

Yet he has not done nearly enough at the Parc des Princes in two seasons marred by injuries and interrupted by off-field distractions.

In August 2017, the desperation of PSG’s Qatari owners to win the Champions League appeared to fit with Neymar’s own obsession with emerging from Lionel Messi’s shadow and winning the Ballon d’Or.

“I would love for us to meet in two years and see what his value will be compared to today. At least double,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the time.

However, since moving to the Parc des Princes, Neymar has appeared in barely half of his club’s matches.