Boys outperformgirls in Inter exam

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced the names of position-holders of Intermediate Annual Examination 2019, according to which, the top three positions were bagged by the boys of Punjab Group of Colleges. The overall top position was clinched by Ali Raza Rana of Punjab College of Science, Ferozepur Road, who secured 1055 marks out of total 1100 marks. The second and third positions were bagged by the students of the same college Talha Akhtar and Zain Tariq who secured 1052 and 1051 marks, respectively.

In Pre-Medical Group (Among Boys), the position-holders are Ali Raza Rana first, Zain Tariq second while third position was shared by two students of Government College University (GCU), Lahore, including Muhammad Umair Ashraf and Talha Ashraf Zia who secured 1048 marks each.

In this group, (Among Girls), Rida Fatima of Punjab College for Women, Gulberg, bagged the first position with 1049 marks. The second position was shared by three students of Kinnaird College, including Eman Fatima, Asra Ali and Afaf Rehman with 1047 marks each. The third position was shared by Zainab and Nabiha Arshad of Punjab College for Women, Gulberg, with 1045 marks each.

In Pre-Engineering Group (Among Boys), Talha Akhtar clinched first position, Muhammad Hamza Khalid of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, second with 1047 marks and Sharique Imam of Punjab College of Science third with 1045 marks.

In this group (Among Girls), Ayesha Khalid of Punjab College for Women, Gulberg, bagged first position with 1043 marks, Fizza Ahsan of Kips Intermediate Girls College, Johar Town, second with 1039 marks and Faria Faheem of Punjab College for Women, Gulberg, third with 1034 marks.

In General Science Group (Among Boys), Sohaib Javaid of Government College University (GCU), Lahore, bagged first position with 1038 marks, Atif Iqbal Butt of Punjab College of Information Technology, Muslim Town, second with 1034 marks and Syed Samar Abbas of Government College University (GCU), Lahore, third with 1031 marks.

In this group (Among Girls), Aimen Khalid of Kinnaird College clinched first position with 1049 marks while second position by Saliha Qaisar of Punjab College for Women, Gulberg, with 1012 marks. Two students of the same college Fizah Ikram Malik and Bakhtawar shared third position with 1006 marks each.

In Commerce Group (Among Boys), Hamza Najam of Punjab College of Commerce, Muslim Town, bagged first position with 1003 marks, Muhammad Talha Baloch of Government College University (GCU), Lahore, second with 1002 marks while Haroon Asghar of Punjab College of Commerce, Muslim Town, third with 997 marks.

In this group (Among Girls), Hafsa Nasir and Fehreen Munawar of Punjab College for Women, Gulberg, shared first position with 1004 marks each while Rida Asad and Alina Khan of the same college bagged second and third positions with 1000 and 996 marks, respectively.

In Humanities Group (Among Boys), all the three positions were bagged by the students of Government College University (GCU), Lahore. They include Hamd Arshad first with 997 marks, Mir Ahmad Murtaza second with 987 marks and Shah Zaman Shahid third with 977 marks.

In this group (Among Girls), Jaweria Ashraf of Government Ayesha Degree College for Women, Timber Market, Ravi Road bagged first position with 975 marks, Ayesha of Allama Iqbal Public Higher Secondary School for Girls, Kasur, second with 971 marks and Rabia Ramzan of Aspire College for Girls, Shahdara Campus, Sheikhupura third with 968 marks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BISE Lahore will announce the complete result of Intermediate Annual Examination 2019 on Wednesday (today). The medal awarding ceremony for the high-achievers will also be held at a hotel here Wednesday.