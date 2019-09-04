Khalil fourth Pakistani to play rapid fire event in Olympics

KARACHI: Khalil Akthar will be the fourth Pakistani shooter to play the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in Olympics.

Army’s Khalil, born on April 15, 1984, has won a quota place in Tokyo 2020 with his performances in a world cup in Brazil on Tuesday. M Iqbal was the first to play this event in Rome 1960. He scored 501 points to earn the 55th position.

Abdur Rashid participated in this event in Tokyo 1964. He scored 538 points to take the 49th position. In Rio 2016, Navy’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir played this event. He scored 571 points to achieve the 18th position – the best from any Pakistani shooter in Olympics in Rapid Fire Pistol event.

Khalil achieved 12th position in Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018 with the score of 569 points. This year he played four world cups. In the first world cup in Munich he scored 570 points to get the 44th position.

He improved in the second world cup in Beijing where he took the 21st position by scoring 579 points. In the third world cup in Changwon, Khalil got the 18th position by scoring 579 points. In the last world cup in Rio, he achieved sixth position by scoring 586 points.