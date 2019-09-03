Necessary help

This refers to the letter, ‘From strength to strength’ (August 2, 2019) by Syed Ali Qasim. I appreciate the outstanding efforts of the Punjab government to establish day care centres in 28 private institutions at a cost of RS 250 million.

This initiative will bring a drastic change and help women participate in professional work. The remaining provinces should also establish such initiatives like the WHA (Women Hostel Authority) and day care centres so that the women there can accomplish their goals and dreams.

A Waheed

Kech