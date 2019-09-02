Moral support will no longer work to resolve Kashmir issue: Kamal

Terming Kashmir the jugular vein of Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that only moral support will not work any more for the resolution of the Kashmir issue because the dispute has now reached a historic crossroads.

Addressing a crowded news conference along with PSP President Anees Kaimkhani and the central leadership at the Pakistan House after his four-day visit to Azad Kashmir, Kamal said Kashmiris have been fighting the war for the survival of Pakistan for the past 72 years.

“The ill intentions of the Indian forces are not confined to eliminating 15 million Kashmiris but to step forward towards Pakistan as well,” claimed the former mayor of Karachi.

He advised Prime Minister Imran Khan against asking whether or not Pakistan should fight a war because such statements only strengthen the ill intentions of our enemies and will weaken the courage and determination of Kashmiri freedom fighters.

“What else are we expecting from the people of the Indian-occupied Kashmir [IOK] when they wrap the bodies of their martyrs in the Pakistani flag? For Pakistan, it has become a matter of life and death.”

He said Pakistanis should get ready for the coming times because history will decide who was standing with the just and who was on the side of compromises.

He added that we should make decisions according to what is right and wrong instead of what will cause us profit or loss.

“Kashmir resembles Karbala,” said Kamal, adding that he has asked the people of Kashmir at every forum to support PM Khan and his statement on Kashmir that there is no good in talks with Indian premier Narendra Modi’s regime.

He said that half of the family members of the people of Azad Kashmir live in the IOK and they are still looking towards Pakistan for help. “Kashmiris are our brothers. Their mothers, sisters and daughters are ours. We have to feel their pain as our own.”

The PSP chief said his party extends its unconditional support to Pakistan’s government and the country’s PM on the Kashmir issue. Sharing the details of his recent visit, he said he met Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood and addressed a Meet the Press event at the Muzaffarabad press club.

He said he participated as chief guest at the Muslim Conference that was organised by the All Pakistan Jammu & Kashmir Ittehad, and also visited the Pakistan-India Line of Control near the border village Chakothi, where he met the families of the displaced people at the Mohajir camp on the special request of the local notables.

Kamal said the people of Azad Kashmir have a claim on the IOK. “I have promised the people of Kashmir to spread their message across the globe. Each and every PSP worker stands with their Kashmiri brothers.”

He requested PM Khan and the federal ministers to step forward and talk bravely on Kashmir. “I am not in favour of war, and but if someone barges into my home with the intention to kill me and my family, I have to and will kill him. The time of questions and answers is long past. It’s time to take decision.”

He said that Kashmiri genocide is under way in the IOK and Kashmiris are running out of medicines and foodstuffs. He was, however, optimistic that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain and we will see India being divided into pieces.

The PSP chairman said the imposition of curfew in Kashmir has entered its 27th day, adding that the world will not pay heed to the matter as long as we are not prepared for war. “We have fought and won the battle of Kashmir in Karachi. We uprooted the Indian agents from Pakistan.”

The visit

Kamal, Kaimkhani and the PSP central leadership had visited Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the IOK. During the first phase of the visit, the party chief addressed a Meet the Press event at the Muzaffarabad press club.

He said we fully support the government on the Kashmir issue, adding that the people and nations keeping mum on Indian brutalities are in fact partners in crime and are brutal themselves.

He advised PM Khan not to hesitate on waging a war against India on the Kashmir issue.

He warned India that it did not stop state-sponsored terrorism against Kashmiris, the war will happen. He said that there will be no politicking on the Kashmir issue.

During his meeting with Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood, the PSP leader said that whenever the freedom movement gains momentum, terrorism and massacres become common in Karachi. He said that this unrest is primarily aimed at diverting the people’s minds from Kashmir and weakening Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

The Azad Kashmir president acknowledged that Kamal is the first political personality from Karachi to come all the way to Azad Kashmir to stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Later, addressing a dinner reception hosted in Kamal’s honour by the All Pakistan Jammu Kashmir Ittehad and at the Muslim Conference, the PSP chief warned India: “The armed forces of Pakistan are not merely 600,000 but the 220 million people of the country stand shoulder to shoulder with their army for Kashmir’s freedom.”

The former Karachi mayor continued a series of meetings with different political parties, communities, traders, non-governmental organisations and notables. On the second day of his visit, he along with his party’s delegation stopped by the Mohajir camp No. 2 in Muzaffarabad and met with the displaced people and their families from the IOK.

The PSP leaders were wholeheartedly welcomed by the locals, who chanted pro-Pakistan slogans and hailed Kamal and his party’s delegation for their show of solidarity with the oppressed people of the IOK. Jammu Kashmir Refugees Committee Chairman Gohar Kashmiri, President Raja Arif and acting president Dr Muhammad Younus welcomed the PSP delegation.

In the afternoon, Kamal and Kaimkhani met the people at the Chinar cottage at the Line of Control, where Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also stayed. People of the Hattian Bala town gave a warm welcome to the PSP delegation.

Later on, Kamal visited Chakothi, where he demanded that India withdraw the curfew order to save precious lives.

Senior Vice-Chairman Ashfaq Mangi and members of the National Council Syed Hafizuddin, Afaq Jamal and Shamshad Siddiqui were also part of the party’s delegation.