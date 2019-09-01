The only option

This refers to the letter ‘Kashmir and the UN’ (August 30) by Col (r) Riaz Jafri. The writer gave some suggestions to the PM on Kashmir regarding his upcoming address to the UN on September 27. Why should Pakistan approach the UN after the damage has been done deliberately? Paragraph 7 of the Simla agreement says: “Both governments agree...a final settlement of Jammu and Kashmir and the resumption of diplomatic relations”.

Since India has altered the position, therefore the LoC and working boundary restrictions are no more binding on us. The world leaders are watching the brutalities wreaked by the Indian forces in Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5, and are unmoved. Our apologetic stance and threats of nuclear option had no effect on Modi and the world. India is not going to reverse the decision so the only option is to fight.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi