Free medical camp held at Torkham BHU

BARA: More than 300 patients were examined at a free-medical camp set up at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Torkham in Landikotal subdivision on Saturday.

The activity was organised by National Logistic Cell (NLC), Torkham. A large number of people including men, women, and children belonging to Bacha Mena and the adjacent areas of Torkham border thronged the free medical camp. They were examined by doctors and provided free medicines. For the first time, services of lady doctors were provided at the camp. As per the NLC officials, the medical camp is part of the efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people of Khyber district at their doorstep. Locals lauded the welfare activity of NLC and asked for more such camps in the area.