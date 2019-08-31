Kashmir solidarity rallies echo with anti-India sentiments

Rawalpindi : Like all parts of the country, people of all walks of life, government officials, intellectuals, doctors, lawyers and political activists organised Kashmir rallies at local level in Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims and to condemn Indian atrocities.

The Kashmir rallies organised on the call of the federal government and the Pakistan Armed Forces were participated largely by people who strongly condemned human rights violations by India and its army in occupied Kashmir killing and torturing Kashmiri Muslims including children, women and elderly.

In Rawalpindi, the Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards jointly organised Kashmir a rally participated by senior officials, staff members and workers besides vice presidents and elected members.

The RCB arranged rally taken out from the office marched towards Bank Road and the participants carrying placards, banners and Pakistani-Kashmiri flags chanted vociferous slogans against India , its Prime Minister Modi and in favour of Pakistani and Kashmiri brethren .

The rally was led by additional Executive Officers, RCB, Fahim Ali. Faisal Munir, Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood, vice president , Malik Munir , member, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Rasheed Khan, minority member, Yousuf Gill and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti

To express solidarity and love with the Kashmiri Muslims and to strongly condemn Indian atrocities, the rally participants exhibited great enthusiasm while marching towards Bank Road, Saddar while moving from RCB office.

At Saddar, the CCB officials, staff members and workers along with the elected members also joined the RCB rally in favour of Kashmir and its people. Moreover, Brigadier (R) Imran ul Haq, Administrator of Cantonment General Hospital also joined the rally along with paramedical staff including doctors and nurses. At 12 noon, complete one minute silence was observed to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. National Anthem of Pakistan and Kashmir was also played on the occasion.

The rally was addressed by Additional Cantonment Executive Officers of RCB, CCB, vice presidents of two civic bodies. Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood and elected members who made emotional and fiery speeches, condemning strongly India for perpetrating brutalities on Kashmiri Muslims and violating UN resolutions.

Additional CEOs of RCB, Fahim Ali, Faisal Munir, secretary Qaiser Mehmood, CGH Administrator, elected members in their speeches lauded the present government and Pakistan Army for raising voice on Kashmir issue both at national and international level with the purpose of resolving this longstanding matter. While expressing silence of the Islamic states over Kashmir issue, the speakers appealed to them to rise and take notice of sheer violations of UN resolutions by India.

They also announced to render all kind of sacrifices to release occupied Kashmir from the clutches of India and to make it a part of Pakistan. Whenever, our Pakistan Armed Forces gives us a call we would join them to fight war of freedom for occupied Kashmir.

Similarly, other local bodies like WASA, TMA, PWD, Physical Health Education, Rescue 1122 etc. also organised Kashmir rallies and staged walks to show solidarity with the Kashmir Muslims. The Pindi Administration led by assistant commissioners also took out similar rallies in favour of Kashmir Muslims and in protest against India.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad also staged a rally in front of Lal Haveli. Addressing the participants, he expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and said it was the Kashmiris’ right to decide how should they be governed.

Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain retired Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ahmed Randhawa, senior officers and officials, parliamentarians, students, teachers, traders and a large number of people from other walks of life took out a rally at Kutcherry Chowk.