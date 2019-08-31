AIOU staff takes out rally to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris

Islamabad: Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the academic and services’ staff of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday took a rally giving a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people for getting freedom from occupation of the Indian extremist forces.

The largely attended rally was holding banners and posters that inscribed with the slogans 'Kashmir Ban-e-Ga Pakistan' and ‘Hum Tumaraya sath hain”. The participants, while taking a round of the premises were chanting slogans giving a message of unity to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the hour of their trail and tribulation.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his message said, the academicians and students all over the country are fully stand by the government and their armed forces for projecting the cause of Kashmir.

He said they are pushing forward the national narrative ‘Hum Pakistani’ so as to become the part of the country’s overall struggle achieving the national goals, including the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

The University’s Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer, Dean Sciences Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas and Director Students’ Affairs Rana Tariq Javed while leading the emotionally charged crowd said, the entire nation is behind the Kashmiri people at this stage, when they were facing worst kind of brutalities in the hand s of the Hindu extremists.

The rally’s participants, while observing the ‘Kashmir Hour’ as declared by the government said they will always be on forefront in promoting national cause. The elected bodies of the employees, officers and academic staff also took part in the march of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.