COAS briefed on preparedness of strike corps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited formation of the strike corps where he was briefed on state of operational preparedness, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Talking to troops, the COAS said strike corps has critical and decisive role in war. "Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence," General Bajwa said.