Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Tugra art exhibition ends

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: A three-day Tugra art and calligraphic exhibition, arranged by Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in connection with 72 years Independence of Pakistan, concluded at Alhamra Art Council Lahore on Thursday.

It was quite impressive, inspiring and excellent exhibition. The Tugra art exhibition was inaugurated by Emir Ozbay, Turkish Consul General, along with Ulash Ertash, Director Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore, and Ather Ali Khan, Director Alhamra Art Council.

A large number of art lovers visited and acknowledge the professional and artistic work of Ismet Keten, Turkish artist and Shafiq Faruki, Pakistani artist. It was really nice amalgamation of contemporary, traditional and painterly calligraphic art.

